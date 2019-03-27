JUST IN
Samsung Galaxy A70 with tri-camera module announced, India launch on Apr 10
Huawei P30 Pro unveiled: Key things to know about 'best camera smartphone'

Huawei P30 Pro is company's first smartphone to boast a periscope telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 50x digital zoom

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei on March 26 announced the P30-series smartphones in a global unveiling event from Paris. The series includes two devices – the Huawei P30 Pro and the Huawei P30 – both boasting OLED screen, triple camera module on the back (excluding time-of-flight 3D sensor in the P30 Pro), and in-display fingerprint sensor. Taking forward the imaging capabilities that the P-series stands for, the premium P30 Pro has been rated the best camera smartphone with an overall score of 112 by camera benchmark company DxOMark.

Huawei P30 Pro camera specifications and features

The P30 Pro is Huawei’s first to boast a periscope telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. The phone boasts a 40-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.6 aperture on the back, mated with a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and a ToF sensor for 3D mapping. The phone’s primary sensor and the telephoto lens are backed by optical image stabilisation and the rear camera module supports artificial intelligence-based stabilisation for shake- free photography and videography. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera of f/2.0 aperture.

Called the Huawei SuperSpectrum sensor, the primary 40MP sensor on the P30 Pro has a new RYYB (red-yellow-yellow-blue) pixel matrix, instead of the traditional RGGB (red-green-green-blue) bayer filter. This allows the sensor to capture more light and achieve higher ISO speed of up to 4,09,600, resulting in better hand-held low-light imaging.

Interestingly, the Huawei P30 Pro is capable of using all camera lenses while recording a video. Besides using the primary 40MP lens for improved low-light video recording, the phone also uses its 8MP periscope telephoto lens for quick close-up zoom. The phone also supports dual-view video mode, in which the phone uses both the SupreSpectrum sensor and the SuperZoom lens simultaneously to record dual perspectives.

Huawei P30 camera specifications


The Huawei P30 rear camera, on the other hand, has a 40MP primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture, 8MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide lens of f/2.2 aperture. It also has a 32MP selfie camera of f/2.0 aperture on the front.

Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 key specifications

Huawei P30 Pro Huawei P30
Display 6.47-inch OLED (fullHD+) 6.1-inch OLED (fullHD+)
Operating system Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1
Processor Kirin 980 Kirin 980
RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB,256GB,512GB 6GB/128GB
Battery 4,200 mAh 3,650 mAh
Charging 40W wired, 15W wireless 22.5W wired
Other Reverse wireless charging, IP68 water and dust protection IP53 dust and splash protection

Huawei P30-series price

Model Version Price (in euros)
HUAWEI P30 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM 999
8GB RAM + 256GB ROM 1,099
8GB RAM + 512GB ROM 1,249
HUAWEI P30 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM 799

First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 13:05 IST

