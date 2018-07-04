Huawei unveils Honor 10 GT with GPU Turbo technology, 8GB RAM: Details here

Huawei, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, on July 03 announced the with 8GB RAM and GPU Turbo technology in its home country. According to the company, the would boost the phone’s graphic performance by up to 60 per cent. The phone would also come with tripod-free night mode, which says will improve the camera’s low light performance.

The GPU Turbo is a graphic processor enhancement developed by to power its Kirin processor-based smartphones, including Honor-branded phones. The hardware-software integrated graphics processing acceleration reconstructs the traditional graphics processing framework at the lower layer system, therefore improving the user experience by providing an on-demand graphic surge to smartphones.





Other than the GPU Turbo technology, improved night mode and 8GB RAM, the is no different from the Honor 10. It sports a 5.84-inch fullHD+ 19:9 aspect ratio screen with a notch on top. It is powered by Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), the same processor that powers the premium P20 Pro. The phone boots EMUI8, which is an Android Oreo-based customised skin developed in-house by Huawei to utilise the potential of AI across different system settings.

In terms of imaging, the sports a dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a 24-megapixel monochrome sensor paired with 16MP RGB sensor of f/1.8 aperture size. There is a 24MP front camera for selfie. Both rear and front camera boasts AI scene selection mode, portrait mode with 3D filters and augmented reality filters.



There has been no confirmation around the Honor 10 GT India launch. However, the Honor 10 is expected to receive the GPU Turbo technology as a part of software update, which is expected to roll out soon. In India, the Honor 10 is priced at Rs 32,999 and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.