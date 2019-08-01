Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 India launch at 12 noon: Know specs, features, & more

Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to launch the Y9 Prime in India on August 1 at 12 noon. The phone is going to be the company’s first offering to feature an elevating selfie camera module in the country. An Amazon-exclusive product, the phone’s listing page is already live on the e-commerce platform with a ‘notify me’ option to pique user interest.

First unveiled by the company in home country China in May, the phone has a Google Pixel-inspired dual-tone gradient design on the back. On the front, it has a 6.59-inch fullHD+ LCD display stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display boasts an obstruction-free profile with no cut-out area for notch or punchhole. Accommodating the phone’s front camera is a pop-up selfie camera module which rests on the top-left side of the chassis. It elevates when the front camera is activated for selfie or to recognise face to unlock phone. The elevating selfie camera module pops-up in one second. It takes around the same time to retract inside the chassis, according to phone’s listed features on Huawei’s official portal.

The Y9 Prime 2019 is powered by Kirin 710 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage – expandable up to 512GB through microSD. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, vertically stacked in two different modules on the phone’s left side. The primary module sports a 16-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The secondary module features an 8MP ultra-wide lens of a fixed focal length. The pop-up camera module has a 16MP selfie camera of an f/2.0 aperture. Both rear and front cameras are powered by artificial intelligence-based auto scene recognition. The rear camera is capable of automatically recognising up to 22 broad categories, which include more than 500 scenes, using artificial intelligence technology. The front camera, on the other hand, supports up to 8 scenes.

Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone boots the Android Pie operating system covered under the EMUI 9.0 user interface. It comes in sapphire blue and emerald green colours. It has USB type-C port for charging and data transfers and a dedicated 3.5mm audio out port.