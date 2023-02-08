JUST IN
Business Standard

IIT Mandi's new research might become a new shelter on battleground

The indigenously developed material absorbs a wide range of radar frequencies (signals), irrespective of the direction from which the radar signal hits the target

IITs | Technology | Indian Army

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Tanks, 2016 Tank Biathlon

India’s tanks, warships, military aircraft, and establishments may soon be able to camouflage from enemy's radars, with a new radar-absorbing material developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Read our full coverage on IITs

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:38 IST

