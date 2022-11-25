India-bound OPPO Reno 9 series smartphones unveiled: Know specs and more

Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday unveiled the Reno 9 series in its home country. Dubbed as Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+, the Reno 9 series are likely to launch in India soon. However, there has been no official confirmation with regard to the India launch of these . Nevertheless, below are the details of the Reno 9 series smartphones:

OPPO Reno 9

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED screen of 120 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP camera sensor. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configuration. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 67W fast charging. It boots Android 13 operating system-based ColorOS 13 interface. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C port. The smartphone comes in black, gold, pink gradient, and red colours.

OPPO Reno 9 Pro

The OPPO Reno 9 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and a 4,500 mAh battery. It supports 80W fast wired charging. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness level. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera. The smartphone comes in 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations. It comes in black, gold, and pink gradient colours. It boots Android 13 OS-based ColorOS 13 interface.

OPPO Reno 9 Pro+

Leading the pack, this smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 4,700 mAh battery. The Plus model comes in 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations. The phone supports 80W fast wired charging. It sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera. It comes in mint green, gold and black colours. The smartphone boots Android 13 OS-based ColorOS 13 interface.