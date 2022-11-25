India-bound OPPO Reno 9 series smartphones unveiled: Know specs and more

-
-
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Thursday unveiled the OPPO Reno 9 series smartphones in its home country. Dubbed as Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+, the OPPO Reno 9 series smartphones are likely to launch in India soon. However, there has been no official confirmation with regard to the India launch of these smartphones. Nevertheless, below are the details of the Reno 9 series smartphones:
OPPO Reno 9
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED screen of 120 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP camera sensor. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configuration. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 67W fast charging. It boots Android 13 operating system-based ColorOS 13 interface. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C port. The smartphone comes in black, gold, pink gradient, and red colours.
OPPO Reno 9 Pro
The OPPO Reno 9 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and a 4,500 mAh battery. It supports 80W fast wired charging. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness level. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera. The smartphone comes in 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations. It comes in black, gold, and pink gradient colours. It boots Android 13 OS-based ColorOS 13 interface.
OPPO Reno 9 Pro+
Leading the pack, this smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 4,700 mAh battery. The Plus model comes in 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations. The phone supports 80W fast wired charging. It sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera. It comes in mint green, gold and black colours. The smartphone boots Android 13 OS-based ColorOS 13 interface.
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 14:21 IST
