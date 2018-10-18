India continues to be top digital nation, but others not far behind

Even though India continues to hold on to its position as the top digital nation in global outsourcing advisory firm Tholons’s Services Globalisation Index, it is facing stiff challenges from countries like the Philippines and Brazil which are fast closing the gap. According to the index, which has been designed taking into account parameters like availability of talent, skills and infrastructure among others, Bengaluru tops the list of the Top 20 Super cities based on these variables.

Three other Indian cities — Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad— have also figured among the top 10 globally. However, no other Indian city was able to enter into the Top 25 potential digital leader list that was topped by New York. From Asia, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul have figured in the potential digital leader list.



