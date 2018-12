India’s per capita consumption has grown to 4.6 hour per day in 2018, but it’s still a far way off from China’s 6.4 hours per day and the US’ 11.8 hours per day. However, it’s growing much faster at 9 per cent over the past six years, compared to at 4 per cent and the at 1 per cent.

According to a recent BCG-CII report, the growth in the number of broadband users in the country over the past 2-3 years has led to massive increase in consumption of digital content, which is in line with what is being seen in the and But unlike those markets, print, radio and television viewing is also going up in absolute terms, largely owing to the underpenetrated nature of the Indian market.