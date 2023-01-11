India team a core innovation engine across Applied Systems: CTO Belanger

Applied Systems the cloud-based software for insurance, acquired Bangalore-based EZLynx in 2021, which further strengthened its presence in the country. Rich Belanger, Chief Officer (CTO) of Applied Systems, the Illinois-based firm in an interview told Sourabh Lele that India offered a large base of talented and capable engineers. The $1.8 billion company, which provides cloud-based software products for insurance automation and brokerage management, expects strong growth in the country in the coming years. Here are some of the excerpts from the interview: