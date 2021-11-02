Indian crypto and blockchain startups are reimagining how the web works

What economic activities are cryptocurrencies backed by? This question has been the single biggest refrain among crypto naysayers over the past decade – be it regulators around the world or veteran investors like Warren Buffett. But that may be changing soon.

A new wave of crypto startups are now building out the infrastructure of Web3, an internet which they say will be as big a departure as it was between Web1 – the static web pages of the 1990s – and Web2 – when social networks and mobile apps came about. More importantly, a slew of Indian startups ...