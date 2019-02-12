Indian IT firms get set to adopt cognitive systems to take on global majors

Cognitive platforms that are powered by machine learning, analytics and natural language processing and can mimic human minds are creating waves globally. Such platforms, developed by global tech majors like IBM, Microsoft and Google, have now gone way beyond in their learning phase to predict health vulnerabilities, weather patterns, consumer behaviour and even employee attrition.

Though Indian IT services players looked at this whole space a little late, they are not very far behind in this journey. Ignio, a cognitive automation platform built by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ...