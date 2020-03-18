Industrial revolution to slack: Here's a brief history of remote working

Even since India started witnessing incidents of COVID-19, collaborative software company Zoho has been encouraging its employees to go back to their hometowns and operate from there, if they have internet connectivity.

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of the Chennai-based firm himself has since been operating out of a remote farm in Tenkasi, a village in Tamil Nadu. Not just that, the company has announced to offer its newly-launched remote work toolkit called Remotely for free to everyone, as more enterprises allow their employees to work from home or remote locations to stop the spread ...