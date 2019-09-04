Infinix launches HOT 8 with triple rear cameras, 5000 mAh battery

-
Originally priced at Rs 7,999, HOT8 will be available at a special price of just Rs 6,999 till October 30, 2019.
With 5000 mAh battery, it has a triple rear camera setup includes (13MP+2MP+low lighter sensor) and 8MP front camera with LED Selfie Flash. and a Helio P22 (12nm) Octa-Core 64-bit processor, 2.0 Ghz, GPU – IMG PowerVR GE8320 chipset with Android Pie 9.0 OS.
The rear camera framework is equipped with a 2MP depth and low light sensor with QUAD LED Flash and Auto Scene Detection in 8 modes. The device also offers motion detecting AR Shots and a Wide Selfie mode.
The phone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ MINI-DROP NOTCH screen with narrow bezels and 20:9 aspect ratio
Weighing 179 grams, it offers 90.3% screen-to-body ratio gives edge-to-edge screen access, and has 3 slots (Dual nano SIM + Micro SD) with expandable memory up to 256 GB.
The HOT 8 also features Fingerprint, Face unlocks and an XOS 5.0 external layer on the Android OS. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple colour options.
