JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches

ASUS launches three new VivoBook laptops, price starts Rs 30,990
Business Standard

Infinix launches HOT 8 with triple rear cameras, 5000 mAh battery

Originally priced at Rs 7,999, HOT8 will be available at a special price of just Rs 6,999 till October 30

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Infinix Hot 8
Infinix Hot 8

Infinix, a smartphone brand from Transsion group on Wednesday launched its affordable handset HOT 8 with triple rear camera system, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Originally priced at Rs 7,999, HOT8 will be available at a special price of just Rs 6,999 till October 30, 2019.

With 5000 mAh battery, it has a triple rear camera setup includes (13MP+2MP+low lighter sensor) and 8MP front camera with LED Selfie Flash. and a Helio P22 (12nm) Octa-Core 64-bit processor, 2.0 Ghz, GPU – IMG PowerVR GE8320 chipset with Android Pie 9.0 OS.

The rear camera framework is equipped with a 2MP depth and low light sensor with QUAD LED Flash and Auto Scene Detection in 8 modes. The device also offers motion detecting AR Shots and a Wide Selfie mode.

The phone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ MINI-DROP NOTCH screen with narrow bezels and 20:9 aspect ratio

Weighing 179 grams, it offers 90.3% screen-to-body ratio gives edge-to-edge screen access, and has 3 slots (Dual nano SIM + Micro SD) with expandable memory up to 256 GB.

The HOT 8 also features Fingerprint, Face unlocks and an XOS 5.0 external layer on the Android OS. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple colour options.

First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 17:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU