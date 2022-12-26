Infinix launches ZERO Ultra smartphone with 200MP camera: Price and specs

Chinese smartphone maker has launched in the ZERO Ultra smartphone. Priced at Rs 29,999, the smartphone boasts optical image stabilisation-backed 200-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back and 180W fast wired charging solution. Available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, the smartphone comes with a six-month replacement warranty. Below are the phone’s details:

ZERO Ultra: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, the smartphone sports a 6.8-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system-based XOS 12 interface. It has a triple-camera system on the back – featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera sensor. The phone’s imaging-related features include LED flash, professional mode, HDR, night mode and panorama mode.

A 4,500mAh battery, supported by 180W fast wired charging, powers the smartphone. promises up to two years of security updates, one Android upgrade, and a six-month screen replacement guarantee. The phone has a gyro sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer and compass.

It is available in 8GB RAM (expandable up to 13GB) and 256GB internal storage configuration. It comes in coslight silver and genesis noir colours. Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, USB-C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity, in-built GPS, dual-SIM support, wireless FM radio, and fingerprint scanner under the screen.