Infinix S4 review: Impressive design, triple cameras on a budget

Infinix, a smartphone brand owned by China’s Transsion Holdings, has recently launched the S4 in India for Rs 8,999. The phone packs in plenty of exciting features including a 4000mAh battery, premium, triple camera setup and a 32MP AI selfie camera.

On paper, the phone seems to be a feature-rich proposition. However, like any other phone, it has its strengths and weaknesses. Let’s take a look at how the phone fares.

Design & Display

The S4 comes with a 6.2 inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520x720, 2.5D curved glass and a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The S4 has a plastic build with a gradient finish at the back which fades off into black at the bottom and looks quite good. On the sides we get the volume rockers and power on/off button while on the left, there is dual-SIM and microSD card slot. The micro USB port, speaker grille, and a 3.5mm audio jack is placed at the bottom panel. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back and is fast enough to quickly unlock the phone. There are minimal bezels on the sides and a relatively thin chin located at the bottom of the phone. Overall has given a lot of attention to the design on the S4 and the phone does outperform in this aspect considering its price point.

Coming to the display, the 6.2HD+ display carries a waterdrop notch along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen brightness is decent considering the price range. The screen is legible indoors but struggles a bit outdoors although the auto brightness feature works well for the S4.

Infinix S4

The is powered by an Octa-Core 2.0GHz, MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Coming to the UI, the S4 uses the XOS 5.0 Cheetah skin on top of Android Pie. Overall the phone handles day to day usage well with minor stutters here and there. Apps take some time to load and there is some lag while multitasking.

On the gaming front, the phone handles casual gaming very well but struggles when it comes to graphic intensive games. While playing PubG, the phone runs on low graphic setting by default and we experienced several frame drops and lag during one session of the game

The S4 is powered by a 4000mAh battery. In our usage, which includes WhatsApp, navigation and a bit of Netflix, the battery lasts for around a day. The phone does not support fast charging technology . However, the supplied charger is good enough to charge the battery fully in about 2 hours.

Camera

The Infinix S4 comes with triple rear camera setup on the back with the combination of 13MP+2MP+8MP camera sensors along with a quad LED flash. On the front, the Infinix S4 has a 32 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and screen flash. We get a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultra wide lens. The triple rear camera also has Bokeh settings along with AI beautification. Overall the camera takes decent photos in adequate light. However , unlike many phones in this range the phone performs quite well when it come to low light photography as well thanks to its quad-LED flash. Photos taken offer vibrant shots and natural color reproduction even in low light. The S4 also comes with auto scene detection across eight modes. On the front we get a 32MP AI selfie camera that does a good job as well . The beauty mode and AI along with the low light photography places it considerably ahead of its competitors when it comes to camera performance.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 8,999, the Infinix S4 offers one of the best cameras at this range, an impressive design and a decent display along with a powerful battery. However it lacks a bit when it comes to performance and gaming. If you are looking for a good looking device with a decent camera at a budget price, the Infinix S4 might be a good option for you.