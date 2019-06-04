Instamojo: Helping small businesses and micro entrepreneurs go digital

In the era of digital, the Internet is the new marketplace. More businesses are preferring online to offline than ever before. Digital is also a key focus of the government through its schemes, Digital India and Skill India, which squarely focus on bringing consumers and businesses to this realm.

Instamojo, a seven-year old payments start-up, is at the cross-section of this opportunity. Its goal- support businesses move online. Instamojo does this by helping companies lay the foundation blocks for digital - payment accounts, online store-fronts, and logistics support - which ...