iPhone 12 gets overwhelming response, logs 25% growth in pre-orders

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro has received overwhelming response from local consumers. The models that went on sale from Friday, logged up to 25 per cent growth in pre-orders over last year’s iPhone 11 series, sources said.
According to sources, in spite of coming with higher price tags, so far over 100,000 orders have been placed for iPhone 12 models. “We have registered 20-25 per cent higher bookings for iPhone 12. We had expected better sales from Apple devices this season. Since June, demand for iPhone 11 and SE (2020), MacBook Air and Pro has been high,” said a top executive from a retail chain.
“Pre-orders for iPhone 12 have surged by 15 per cent over last year. While for iPhone 12 growth is around 20 per cent, for iPhone 12 Pro, it is about 10 per cent over last year’s iPhone 11 Pro,” said another large retailer.
Analysts at Counterpoint have predicted that Apple’s handsets business will get a leg up with the iPhone 12 range in the market by November. An all-new design, 5G capability and superior performance by iPhone XR, 11, and SE (2020) are working in its favour in the market, they said
