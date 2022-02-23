iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, iQOO 9 CE launched in India: Know price, specs and more

-
Chinese smartphone brand iQOO on Wednesday launched in India the iQOO 9 series smartphones. The iQOO 9 Pro, which is a top-end model in the series, is priced at Rs 64,990 and Rs 69,990 for 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants, respectively. The iQOO 9 is priced at Rs 42,990 and Rs 46,990 for 8GB+128 GB and 12GB+256GB variants, respectively. The entry-level model in the series, the iQOO 9 SE, is priced at Rs 33,990 and Rs 37,990 for 8GB+128 GB and 12GB+256GB variants, respectively. Pre-order for the iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 starts from February 23. The iQOO 9 SE will be available for pre-order from March 2. The series will be available for pre-order on Amazon India and iQOO online store.
iQOO 9 Pro: Specifications
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, the iQOO 9 Pro is a flagship smartphone in the series. It boasts a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 1000Hz touch sampling rate. A dedicated chip for improved gaming performance supports the display. Audio is taken care of by dual stereo speakers. The phone has LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery, supported by a 120W fast-charge solution named FlashCharge. The phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging. Imaging is covered by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 50MP ultra-wide-angle of up to 150-degree field-of-view, and 16MP telephoto sensor for up to 2.5x optical zoom.
iQOO 9: Specifications
The iQOO 9 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.56-inch 10-bit AMOLED screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 1000Hz touch sampling rate. Like its elder sibling, the phone has a dedicated display chip for improved gaming performance and dual stereo speakers. It packs a 4,350 mAh battery, supported by a 120W fast-charge solution named FlashCharge. Being a trimmed down model, the iQOO 9 lacks wireless charging and sports a slightly different camera set-up. Speaking of cameras, it has a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-sensor, and a 13MP telephoto lens.
iQOO 9 SE: Specifications
The iQOO 9 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000Hz touch sampling rate. Like its elder siblings, the phone has a dedicated display chip for improved gaming performance and dual stereo speakers. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 66W wired fast-charging. Imaging is covered by a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP mono lens.
