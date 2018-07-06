iRobot Roomba 695 review: Vacuum cleaner that makes the job easier

Like many, I leave the cleaning chores for a tomorrow that never comes. So the idea to automate cleaning with little human supervision had always intrigued my imagination.

Then I came across the iRobot Roomba 695, an intelligent vacuum cleaner developed by roboticist experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The Roomba 695 has a lightweight, no-frills disc design with three buttons on the top surface, and a suction hose, cleaning brushes and other tools on the bottom. While the front of the robot’s circumference hosts sensors, the back features a removable dust ...