Indian IT firms start training employees in ChatGPT, other AI-related tech

(TCS) and Infosys, India's top two IT firms by valuation, are introducing training and skilling for employees on ChatGPT and similar (AI) technologies. Global IT companies such as have also included such modules on ChatGPT and similar AI technologies for their employees, the Economic Times reported (ET).

The news comes at a time when AI models are expected to disrupt Indian IT firms and their access to talent, the report said.

ET's report quoted TCS as saying that the company will add generative-AI themed courses, not only to help employees become aware of the themes but also skill them to handle operations where such technology is used.

Infosys, which has made a donation to ChatGPT's developer, Open AI, conducted a workshop on AI recently. The participants will receive a certificate of completion for the workshop, the report added.

"We believe that in several possible business operations where we need to aggregate information and content from multiple sources to address a specific question contextually – ChatGPT would be a good fit. While we have worked with the precursor of ChatGPT (GPT3) in the past, the current version is apparently more capable, and we are in early stages of the exploration," Abhijit Mazumder, chief information officer at TCS, told ET in the report.

Accenture’s ‘Advanced NLP: Introduction to GPT’ digital course on its learning platform is picking up renewed employee interest, according to the report.

With the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, questions have arisen as to what jobs will be affected by the technology. AI has the potential to streamline and make many jobs more efficient, but some improvements might make certain roles redundant.