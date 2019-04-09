It's desi vs foreign as disruption storms a crowded music streaming market

In online music streaming, users are now spoilt of choices. There are Gaana and Saavn (JioSaavn) — apps that did the grunt work of making initial users ditch music download for online streaming; platform services like Google Play Music, Apple Music and Amazon Prime Music; and a host of others including Airtel’s Wynk.

If it wasn’t enough, two new entrants this year, Spotify and YouTube Music Premium, also promise to disrupt the landscape further and give incumbents a run for their money. The industry is embracing for an intense competition in the months to ...