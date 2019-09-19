Jabra Elite 85h review: Pricier, but a performer with easy to use features

Bluetooth headphones or earphones have been around for a long time, but their relevance has never been so high than in current time when most smartphone manufacturers are taking away the 3.5mm audio jack from their phones. Besides, such earphones are less problematic to manage due to no clutter of wire, and leaves enough room for a person to move around without restrictions. Additionally, there are headphones like the Elite 85h, which makes it difficult to move back to wired headphones, ever.

The Elite 85h is a pair of premium Bluetooth headphones that cost Rs 28,999. Though expensive, these headphones impress with its features and performance that might impress serious audiophiles. It has an impressive on-battery time of up to 30 hours on a single charge, which is close to company’s claimed single charge battery life of 36 hours. What is more impressive is the charging time of only an hour, which makes it a perfect companion for someone who is always on-the-go.

In terms of design, the Elite 85h’s plastic build with fabric coating might seem questionable to some. Nonetheless, it is sturdy and does not look cheap. These headphones have large ear cups that cover the ears. These ear cups are soft and comfortable, and has good leatherette padding. For protection against water and dust, the Elite 85h has nano-coating that makes it splash proof.

As for the features, the Elite 85h has a total of eight microphones -- four for voice calls, two for active noise cancellation, and two hybrid microphones that are used for both purposes. These headphones have a Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 40mm dynamic audio drivers, which pumps excellent audio output.

Though the Jabra Elite 85h features no power button, it has sensors that spring these headphones to life or switch them off automatically. These sensors are positioned inside the earcups, and they are responsible to detect if the headphones are in use or not. Not just that, the sensors also pauses and resumes the music when you take the headphones off and wear them, respectively.

For other controls, the Jabra Elite 85h has buttons on the outer side of both the ear cups. There's one for the voice assistant on the right and one for the noise cancellation mode on the left. The right ear cup also has a 3.5mm audio jack, which comes handy to connect it via supported mobile phones, tablets, laptops, etc. It has a USB Type-C port for charging. The side of the right ear cup also has buttons for volume and playback under the fabric coating.

The sound mode button cycles between active noise cancellation on, off, and HearThrough, which passes ambient sound into the headphones for the user to be able to hear their surroundings.

Coming on to the performance, the Jabra Elite 85h is a delight to use. It packs the oomph to satisfy everyone; from a finicky metalhead to people who go to sleep listening to soft music. The headset can be connected to two devices at a time. Since I use two phones for work and personal use, it was really easy to pick either of the phone and carry on with the music.

These headphones offer smooth and clean bass, there is no intrusion and it doesn't sound too much. The 40mm drivers are capable of filtering the treble and bass, and that makes it worth the time and money. The beats sound exactly how they should, not much, and not too less either. The mids and highs fall exactly where it should in the sound pattern.

The mids also make video streaming a fine experience, there is hardly any struggle in listening to the dialogues in serious shows that basically don't have much background music to support the character's voice.

The Elite 85h is also one of the best audio devices when it comes to voice calls. The built-in microphones work well to eliminate the surrounding noise to deliver crisp experience. Even your own voice sounds concentrated, something easy for the person on the other side of the call to pick properly.

What makes these headphones worthy is the Jabra Sound+ app, which enables you to customise the music profiles, set noise cancellation, etc. It features HearThru, which works exactly opposite to the active noise cancellation feature. It boosts the outside noise, making it easier for the user to stay aware of its surrounding while wearing these headphones.

Verdict:

The Jabra Elite 85h is worth lending an ear. At Rs 28,999, it might seem expensive and qualifies as premium headphones, but its overall build, performance and features justifies its price tag.