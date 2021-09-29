Jabra Evolve2 30 headphones review: Ideal for work-from-home set-up

-
The Jabra Evolve2 30 headphones are primarily for office or work-from-home purposes, but they go beyond that, too. I had the headphones for review and after about a month's usage, here's what I can say about them:
Priced modestly at Rs 12,149, the Jabra Evolve2 30 headset comes with two-microphone call technology for voice calls and online meetings. It also has 28mm drivers and an ‘advanced digital chipset’ for improved audio quality for both calls and playback.
The on-ear headphones have oval memory foam ear cushions with the angled earcup design and a single-sided busy light that turns on automatically when you’re on a call.
The earpads are not just highly soft and comfortable, they provide a notable degree of passive noise isolation, too.
Both the headband and slider of the Evolve2 30 are made using stainless steel, so a bit of sturdiness is there.
The right earcup has the boom mic and on-ear controls. There are three buttons for volume/track navigation and playback, and there’s a single mic mute button.
The buttons are highly responsive and work seamlessly to skip and pause audio. An outer panel has a button placed subtly to answer or end calls, or open Microsoft Teams notifications.
These are corded headphones (USB-A cable) so there is no support for Bluetooth, but at this price, there is little to complain about.
When it comes to performance, the headset is precisely for office calls and virtual meetings, however, you can use it beyond that well as the sound output is rich and clear, and you get stereo audio performance on top of that.
It was surprising to see a headset, particularly for office use, providing a rich and clean sound output if the usage goes beyond office calls. I really loved the sound quality and used the headphones even for music as well.
At Rs 12,149, Jabra's Evolve2 30 is an impressive headset for virtual meetings and delivers more than just that. Thanks to its powerful drivers, the sound output is rich and punchy, on par with headphones dedicated to music.
The absence of Bluetooth may be a deal-breaker for some, but for those looking for stable connectivity and mic clarity for work meetings, the Evolve2 30 is an affordable, ideal option.
