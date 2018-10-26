JBL Endurance Sprint: New affordable wireless offering with great utility

I have been an admirer of JBL’s Bluetooth earphones for a while now. I have been using its E25BT model (Rs 3,499) for the past few months and have had little reason to complain. They fit superbly and offer stunning, bass-heavy sound for a remarkably affordable price.

So when the new JBL Endurance Sprint arrived for review, priced similarly at Rs 3,999, my expectations were naturally high. Here’s how they did: Design The Endurance Sprint is a pair of waterproof earphones designed specifically for athletes. That doesn’t mean they’re necessarily light: this ...