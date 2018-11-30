JBL GO 2 review: A easy-to-handle speaker that belts out decent sound

This is perhaps a weird description for a speaker, but if there is one word that sums up the JBL GO 2, that word is “cute”. It is so tiny that can you can squeeze it into your palm, it is great to look at and is available in as many as 12 lively colours.

What’s more, the curved sides are a welcome change from the guitar amplifier-inspired design of its predecessor, the JBL GO. This is a front-firing speaker with all the controls — power button, Bluetooth, volume — placed on the top. On the side, under a flap, are two ports: a 3.5 mm jack and a micro-USB ...