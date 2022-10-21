JUST IN
Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results
AI knows how much you're willing to pay for flights before you do
Renders for Apple's iPhone SE 4 smartphone based on iPhone XR design
Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 likely to have 6.1-inch display: Report
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro review: Stellar phones set back by limited storage
Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatches with built-in GPS unveiled: Know price, specs
Microsoft announces Discord update on Xbox will soon become phone-free
Netflix to roll out password-sharing crackdown globally next year
Microsoft to bring Xbox mobile store to compete Play store, App store
Android 13 (Go edition) announced: What is new in Google OS for smartphones
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results
Business Standard

Jio's maiden laptop JioBook now available for purchase on Reliance Digital

Priced at Rs 15,799, JioBook is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and sports 11.6-inch HD screen

Topics
Reliance Jio | Laptops | Reliance Retail

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

JioBook (Source: Reliance Digital)
JioBook (Source: Reliance Digital)

Jio’s maiden laptop the JioBook is available for purchase on Reliance Digital. Showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2022, the Android-powered laptop was previously available only for the government department employees via government e-marketplace (GeM). The device has not been officially launched, but made available for the general public on Reliance Digital. According to the listing on the e-commerce platform, the JioBook’s maximum retail price is Rs 35,605. It is, however, available at a discount of 56 per cent for Rs 15,799.

Besides, the e-commerce platform is offering instant discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on debit and credit cards of select banks, and equated monthly installment transactions. Latter is available only on credit cards.

JioBook: Specification

Qualcomm’s octa-core processor powers the JioBook. It sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 (HD) resolution screen with anti-glare cover. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage (eMMC), expandable through a microSD card (up to 128 GB). It boots ‘JioOS’ operating system, which is based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP). It has a built-in HD webcam of 2-megapixel, placed on the top screen bezel area.

For wireless connectivity, it has built-in support for 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The JioBook has a standard non-backlit keyboard, dual-speaker system, and two microphones. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which is expected to last up to eight hours. Other features include 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A 2.0 and 3.0 ports, and HDMI. It comes pre-installed with Jio apps and Microsoft 365 services.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 11:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU