Jio's maiden laptop JioBook now available for purchase on Reliance Digital

Jio’s maiden laptop the JioBook is available for purchase on Reliance Digital. Showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2022, the Android-powered laptop was previously available only for the government department employees via government e-marketplace (GeM). The device has not been officially launched, but made available for the general public on Reliance Digital. According to the listing on the e-commerce platform, the JioBook’s maximum retail price is Rs 35,605. It is, however, available at a discount of 56 per cent for Rs 15,799.

Besides, the e-commerce platform is offering instant discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on debit and credit cards of select banks, and equated monthly installment transactions. Latter is available only on credit cards.

JioBook: Specification



Qualcomm’s octa-core processor powers the JioBook. It sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 (HD) resolution screen with anti-glare cover. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage (eMMC), expandable through a microSD card (up to 128 GB). It boots ‘JioOS’ operating system, which is based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP). It has a built-in HD webcam of 2-megapixel, placed on the top screen bezel area.

For wireless connectivity, it has built-in support for 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The JioBook has a standard non-backlit keyboard, dual-speaker system, and two microphones. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which is expected to last up to eight hours. Other features include 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A 2.0 and 3.0 ports, and HDMI. It comes pre-installed with Jio apps and Microsoft 365 services.