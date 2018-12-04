JioMusic, Saavn merge to create South Asia's largest music platform

Music streaming platform Saavn, now a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on Tuesday launched JioSaavn, which according to the company is South Asia’s largest streaming, entertainment and artist platform.

JioSaavn represents the official integration of and Saavn, and the new JioSaavn app will be available across app stores like Jio app store, JioPhone, and www.jio.com/jiosaavn.

RIL had in March this year acquired and announced at the time that the implied valuation of the combined entity, at over $1 billion, made it the most valuable music streaming platform in South Asia, and among the most popular in the world.

Telecom and data company Reliance Jio Infocomm is part of the RIL group and is India’s largest digital services network with over 252 million subscribers. The integrated music app has a massive addressable market opportunity both in India as well as for the Indian diaspora, according to the company.

On the new audio platform, users can expect a suite of new in-app products and music experiences, including an interactive lyrics feature, localised vernacular display, custom integrations with concerts and live events, as well as exclusive video content to roll out over the next few months.

The service will be offered on a freemium model in India, with all users having access to the ad-supported product. Jio subscribers would enjoy seamless access to the integrated app. Additionally, as part of a launch offer, Jio users are to also get a 90-day extended free trial of JioSaavn Pro, which is a premium product.

Speaking at the JioSaavn launch, Reliance Jio Director Akash Ambani said: “JioSaavn represents a turning point for the music streaming industry in India, as the country continues to experience accelerated tech innovation, rapid adoption of digital services, and a digital music industry on a par with global leaders. Powered by Jio’s advanced digital services infrastructure and complemented by its widespread user base, JioSaavn will be the largest streaming platform in India.”