JioPhone 2 sale today at 12 noon: Sale details, Paytm cashback offer & more

Priced at Rs 2,999, the JioPhone 2 is a 4G LTE-enabled feature phone that runs on KaiOS, an operating system for feature phones that supports popular social media and instant messaging apps. The phone will go on sale today at 12 noon on Jio online portal (jio.com). The sale is a part of Jio festive sale, which starts from today and continue until November 12. In partnership with Paytm, Jio is also offering a flat cashback of Rs 200, which brings down the effective cost of JioPhone 2 to Rs 2,799.





The JioPhone 2 sports a 2.4-inch screen horizontal screen, making it convenient for watching multimedia content. It features a full QWERTY keyboard with 4-way navigation key and a dedicated key for voice commands. The phone boots KaiOS with support for apps such as Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps and WhatsApp. The 4G LTE-enable feature phone supports VoLTE call feature, which allows voice calls using data packets. It also supports voice command feature, which allows hands free operations to make voice calls, messages, music and video playback, etc.



is currently offering three recharge plans with the JioPhone 2. The base plan starts at Rs 49 in which the company is offering 1GB of 4G data, along with unlimited free voice calls, Jio app suite subscription and 50 messages, valid for 28 days. The midrange plan costs Rs 99 in which the company offers 0.5GB data per day, along with unlimited free voice calls, Jio app suite subscription and 300 messages, valid for 28 days. The premium plan costs Rs 153 in which the company offers 1.5GB data per day, along with unlimited free voice calls, Jio app suite subscription and unlimited messages, valid for 28 days.



