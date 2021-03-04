K-Pop to cricket, women discovering new areas of interest through Twitter

-
ALSO READ
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media firms must abide by our law
Koo denies leaking user data, clarifies about Chinese firm's investment
Draft norms for influencer advertising: What ASCI wants from social media
The speech struggle
Twitter begins testing voice message feature for DMs in India today
-
From K-Pop to cricket, women are discovering new areas of interest through Twitter. According to a recent survey commissioned by the microblogging platform, 41 per cent women surveyed said they discovered a new interest on Twitter.
Twitter reached out to 700 women and analysed 522,992 tweets from 7,839 women’s accounts between January 2019 and February 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU