Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch review: Inexpensive, but feature-rich smart TV

Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL), the official brand licensee of smart televisions in India, recently launched its TV platform-based QLED . Named the Matrix QLED series, the televisions boasts 10-bit QLED screen panels supported by Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and DTS Trusurround audio, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and multiple ports. At Rs 33,999, the 50-inch model (review unit) is among the cheapest QLED smart televisions powered by TV platform. Is it a good one? Let’s find out:

Design

The Matrix QLED TV 50-inch boasts an all-screen front profile with power LED on the bottom-centre, the only visible distraction. It is neither heavy nor bulky but appropriately sized. However, its cheap plastic frame and underwhelming finish give away its budget roots. The TV supports wall mount and table top installations, and comes with accessories for both in the box. Like the TV, the mount accessories are of acceptable quality but there is nothing special about them to write about.

Display and audio

Audio-visual are defining traits for televisions, and the Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch impresses on both parameters. Starting with the screen, the TV sports a 50-inch QLED panel of 4K resolution stretched in 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ -- two high dynamic range (HDR) formats commonly used by over-the-top platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

The screen is tad better than LED panels, but underwhelming for a QLED. From price optics, however, it looks good. The screen is tuned for cool colour temperature by default. For personalised experience, there are multiple colour profiles such as vivid for saturated colours, sports for bright colours, and movies for warm colours. Besides, there are colour profiles for HDR content such as ‘HDR10+ Dark’ and ‘HDR10+ Bright’.

The screen is bright and vivid. However, contrast is mediocre for a QLED panel. The TV seems to lack support for local dimming, which enhances contrast by controlling the LED luminosity in zones – one of the advantages of QLED panels. Therefore, the visual appears only a tad better than how they are perceived on LED panels.

Lifting the experience is the 40W stereo speakers of the Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch. The speakers are loud and clear. These support Dolby Atmos and DTS Trusurround audio formats to deliver an immersive audio experience.

Performance

The Kodak Matrix QLED TV gives away its budget roots when it comes to performance. Not that it is incapable, but there are inconsistencies in the user interface. Powered by MediaTek MT9062 processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB on-board storage, the Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch boots TV platform. The interface is content rich with recommendations available on the home screen from supported apps, but scrolling through the content is a slow and sluggish experience. Besides, the TV does not remember display settings and keeps shifting back to the default ‘energy saving’ colour profile after every reboot.

Verdict

The Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch goes beyond fundamentals in terms of features to look good for its price, but cheap built and unstable operating system give away its budget roots. Nevertheless, it makes a good buy if you prioritise audio-visual experience over design. As for the performance issues, a third-party streaming device such as Amazon FireTV Stick 4K (review) solves it. Rounding up the package is an all-round connectivity, including two-way Bluetooth for Google Assistant-powered voice remote control and other Bluetooth-enabled accessories, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports with support for CEC and ARC, USB-A, and optical for digital audio output.