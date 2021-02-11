Koo denies leaking user data, clarifies about Chinese firm's investment

Koo, the India-made response to Twitter, has denied a French cybersecurity researcher's allegation that the app was leaking user data.

Robert Baptiste, who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson on Twitter, said late Wednesday night: "You asked so I did it. I spent 30 min on this new Koo app. The app is leaking of the personal data of his users: email, dob, name, marital status, gender."

Aprameya Radhakrishna, the co-founder of Koo, wrote on to deny the statement. "Some news about data leaking being spoken about unnecessarily. Please read this: The data visible is something that the user has voluntarily shown on their profile of Koo. It cannot be termed a data leak. If you visit a user profile you can see it anyway," he said.

Baptiste, in response, tweeted that Radhakrishna's defence was "a lie". He posted a screenshot of a Koo app user, claiming date of birth, marital status and other information were not mentioned in the profile description.

Radhakrishna said a Chinese company called Shunwei Capital had a single-digit investment in Koo--the likely reason for people saying the app was not completely Indian--but it was exiting the company.

"A set of Indian entrepreneurs are seen to be investing in Koo with Ashish Hemrajani from BookMyShow, Vivekananda from Bounce, Nikhil Kamat of Zerodha amongst various others entering the cap table of the company. It is a clear indication that the company is getting more and more Indian money into the company," Koo App said in a statement on Thursday.

Bombinate Technologies, Koo’s parent company, had recently got an investment of $4.1 million from 3one4 Capital, an Indian investor. "Shunwei had not participated in the latest round of funding. Shunwei that had invested in the company for the earlier product Vokal which answers user questions in Indian languages, will be exiting fully with the new investors buying their stake. Existing investors including 3one4 Capital, Kalaari and others will also be buying out some of the stake," the firm said in the statement.

There was confusion about a handle called "KooAppOfficial" getting suspended. Radhalrishna said it was not the company's official account.