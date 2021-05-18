Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration begins on Google's Play Store

-
ALSO READ
PUBG's India return: Can it recreate magic if the ban is revoked?
FAU-G review: PUBG's indigenous alternative game lacks thrill, exhilaration
Google halves Play billing fee to 15% for developers on first $1 mn revenue
Reliance Jio looks beyond mobile operations to monetise digital platforms
From crunch time to a bigger bite, Apple's India biz makes a turnaround
-
South Korean video game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India, a replacement for its now banned game PUBG Mobile. The pre-registration for the game is now live on Google’s Play Store in India for Android devices.
Krafton says, players pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India will get 4 amazing rewards -- the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. These rewards are for people who pre-register.
What is Battlegrounds Mobile India
The Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.
The India-exclusive multiplayer game from the makers or popular gaming title PUBG Mobile is free-to-play and offers diverse game modes -- squad-based or one-on-one.
The game features diverse maps with different terrains in a virtual setting. Based on Unreal Engine 4, the game is touted to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound for immersive experience.
The game requires devices based on Android 5.1.1 operating system with at least 2GB RAM.
How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India
To pre-register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game, go to Google Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Alternatively, click here to visit the game landing page. On the landing page, click on the “Pre-Register” button, and your rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU