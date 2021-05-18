Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration begins on Google's Play Store

South Korean video game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India, a replacement for its now banned game Mobile. The pre-registration for the game is now live on Google’s Play Store in India for Android devices.

Krafton says, players pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India will get 4 amazing rewards -- the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. These rewards are for people who pre-register.

What is Battlegrounds Mobile India

The Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

The India-exclusive multiplayer game from the makers or popular gaming title Mobile is free-to-play and offers diverse game modes -- squad-based or one-on-one.

The game features diverse maps with different terrains in a virtual setting. Based on Unreal Engine 4, the game is touted to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound for immersive experience.

The game requires devices based on Android 5.1.1 operating system with at least 2GB RAM.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

To pre-register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game, go to Google Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Alternatively, click here to visit the game landing page. On the landing page, click on the “Pre-Register” button, and your rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.