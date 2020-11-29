JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Meet Asha, a robot nurse that will take care of patients like human nurses
Business Standard

Landscape of cyberattacks to change in coming months: Kaspersky report

According to Kaspersky, the top targets for APT were governments, and the most significant threat actor was Lazarus

Topics
Cyberattacks | Kaspersky | online frauds

Business Standard 

ethical hacking
Representative image

With the world rushing onto digital platforms, there are huge challenges of cyber security. The Covid-19 pandemic has created a huge need for everyone – whether they are governments or citizens, businesses as well as consumers – to digitise or move to digital platforms.

While there were many concerns over cyber threats, the inclusion of these new sets of users in the cyber world, who are not digitally trained, is only going to make things concerning security worse in the coming months. According to a recent report on Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) by global cybersecurity solutions providers Kaspersky, the landscape of targeted attacks is going to see significant changes in coming months, along with the attack vectors.

Top 10 Targets

  • Governments
  • Banks
  • Financial Institutions
  • Diplomats
  • Telecommunications
  • Education
  • Defence
  • Energy
  • Military
  • IT Companies

Top 10 Significant Threat Actors

  • Lazarus
  • DeathStalker
  • CactusPete
  • IAmTheKing
  • TransparentTribe
  • StrongPity
  • Sofacy
  • CoughingDown
  • MuddyWater
  • SixLittleMonkeys

Cybersecurity Prediction for India in 2021: Increasing number of cyber frauds

Triggers

  • Growing digital economy
  • Increasing use of digital payment
  • Creation of massive digital infrastructure
  • BharatNet to connect villages with optical fibre

chart

Source: apt.securelist.com

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, November 29 2020. 21:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU