Landscape of cyberattacks to change in coming months: Kaspersky report

With the world rushing onto digital platforms, there are huge challenges of cyber security. The Covid-19 pandemic has created a huge need for everyone – whether they are governments or citizens, businesses as well as consumers – to digitise or move to digital platforms.

While there were many concerns over cyber threats, the inclusion of these new sets of users in the cyber world, who are not digitally trained, is only going to make things concerning security worse in the coming months. According to a recent report on Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) by global cybersecurity solutions providers Kaspersky, the landscape of targeted attacks is going to see significant changes in coming months, along with the attack vectors.