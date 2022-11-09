Lava Blaze 5G: Cheapest 'made in India' smartphone goes on sale from Nov 15

JUST IN
The Lava Blaze 5G will be available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 on Amazon from November 15

Lava | 5G technology | Lava smartphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Home-grown electronics maker Lava on Wednesday announced that its recently launched Blaze 5G smartphone would go on sale starting November 15, exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon India. Priced at Rs 10,999, the Lava Blaze 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 on the sale day.

“The Blaze 5G aligns with the larger vision of providing the next generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point. With a first-in-category MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and all the relevant 5G bands, the Blaze 5G is an all-rounder smartphone for technology enthusiasts,” said Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited.

Lava Blaze 5G: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous call-recording feature built-in. It has a 50-megapixel triple-camera system on the back and 8MP camera sensor on the front. The smartphone is Widevine L1 certified. It will be available in 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and blue and green colours options – both with glass-back design.

Lava said the smartphone can run YouTube in the background, allowing users to multitask. It is compatible with all major 5G bands auctioned in India. Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB), USB-C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM support, face unlock, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Lava said the company would provide ‘free service at home’ service to the customer for a good after-sales experience. Customers can avail the service within the phone's warranty period.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:03 IST

