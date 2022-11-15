Lava Blaze 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offer on Amazon

-
Home-grown electronics maker Lava on Tuesday announced that its recently launched Blaze 5G smartphone will go on sale on November 15, at 12pm. Lava Blaze 5G will be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon India. Priced at Rs 10,999, the Lava Blaze 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone. It will be available today at an introductory price of Rs 9,999.
"#Blaze5G will go on sale today at 12 noon! You can buy it at a special price of ₹9999 today on @amazonIN," tweeted Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International Limited.
#Blaze5G will go on sale today at 12 noon! You can buy it at a special price of ₹9999 today on @amazonIN— Sunil Raina (@reachraina) November 15, 2022
✴️Stunning Design
✴️4+128GB UFS 2.2 memory.
✴️Widevine L1
✴️50MP camera
✴️All (India) 5G bands
✴️Dimensity 700
✴️ Anonymous call recording
✴️Service@Home https://t.co/0WUFfsOQqN
Lava Blaze 5G: Specifications
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous call-recording feature built-in. It has a 50-megapixel triple-camera system on the back and 8MP camera sensor on the front. The smartphone is Widevine L1 certified. It will be available in 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and blue and green colours options – both with glass-back design.
Lava said the smartphone can run YouTube in the background, allowing users to multitask. It is compatible with all major 5G bands auctioned in India. Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB), USB-C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM support, face unlock, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Lava said the company would provide ‘free service at home’ service to the customer for a good after-sales experience. Customers can avail the service within the phone's warranty period.
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:07 IST
