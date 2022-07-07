Lava Blaze smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched: Know price, specs

Home-grown smartphone maker on Thursday launched the Blaze smartphone in India. The made in India budget smartphone boasts a glossy glass profile on the back, rear mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner, triple-camera imaging system, and ads and bloatware free Android 12 operating system. Priced at Rs 8,699, the Blaze is now available for pre-orders in India.

Coming to the specifications, the Blaze is powered by MediaTek Helio processor. It comes in red, green, blue, and black colour options. The phone has 3GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with dewdrop shaped notch on top accommodating the 8-megapixel front camera.

Speaking of camera, the phone has triple-camera imaging system on the back featuring a 13MP primary camera sensor paired with dual 2MP camera sensors.

Powering the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery. The made in India budget smartphone boots Android 12 operating system free from ads and bloatware. There, however, are some customisations and personalisation options layered on top of the stock interface from Lava. The Lava Blaze has USB-C port for data transfer and charging. It has a 3.5mm port for wired audio connectivity. It is a 4G smartphone with support for dualSIM.