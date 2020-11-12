Leica Q2 Monochrom camera launched in India, check price, availability

-
Leica has launched Leica Q2 Monochrom – the next-generation model of the Leica Q line of cameras for black and white photography.
The Q2 Monochrom features a newly developed full-frame monochrome sensor, a fast Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. prime lens, fast and precise autofocus and OLED viewfinder technology, the company said.
The Leica Q2 Monochrom features a 47.3 megapixel full frame monochrome sensor that captures 4K video at ISO sensitivities up to 100,000 and, together with its Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens, ensures exceptional imaging performance, it said.
Like the Leica Q2 the Q2 Monochrom comes with a protective sealing against dust and water spray compiling to the IP52 Standard.
The Leica Q2 Monochrom also features an OLED viewfinder with a resolution of 3.68 megapixels. In contrast to LCD technology, in which only whole sectors of the viewing image can be darkened, the brightness of each individual pixel in the viewfinder of the Q2 is adapted. Despite the high resolution, power consumption remains low.
The autofocus system of the Leica Q2 Monochrom focuses precisely on the subject in less than 0.15 seconds, and makes it one of the fastest cameras in its class, Leica said.
Leica Q2 Monochrom: Price and availability
The Leica Q2 Monochrome is priced at Rs 4,11,000 in India, it will be available starting from November 20 from company's online store and retail store.
