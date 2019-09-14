Lenovo Carme smartwatch review: Loaded with features, easy on pocket

Lenovo's earlier attempt at smartwatches may not have been too good but the company has come up with a better offering this time. Carme, with the price tag of Rs 3,499, is a considerable option for enthusiasts.

The latest fitness from the company comes with a 1.3-inch IPS colour display, 2.5D curved design and one-touch sensor. It is also IP68 rated, making it waterproof and dustproof.

The silicon strap feels easy on the wrist, the watch is lightweight, too. The would appeal to people who prefer small watch dial, and the all black screen in standby mode adds to the looks.

The There are three watch faces available on the settings, I did not find any of them much appealing. I also felt the interface could have been better to complement the overall look of the watch. The screen comes to life by just shaking the wrist a bit. I did face difficulty at times in checking the time as the screen wouldn't light up. But that's with most of the smartwatches these days.





The touch button works fine, the navigation is also easy with the buttons given on the side.

The watch comes with 200mAh battery, claims that the smartwatch can offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge, I could use it for 4-5 days with activities, notifications and call alerts.

The watch also supports 24 hours heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring. The heart-rate readings seemed convincing. The sleep monitoring seemed accurate, too.

The watch has 8 sports mode, which includes skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming, walking, running and cycling.



The other features of the smartwatch are weather forecast, search for the phone, alarm reminder, stopwatch and smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps.

The watch is equipped with Bluetooth version 4.2, in my view, Bluetooth 5.0 would have been a good addition.

The Lenovo Carme is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. I faced no issue or disconnection while I used the watch with my iPhone.

To get details on the recorded data, you can the Lenovo Life app that show weekly or monthly progress. It gets easy to gauge where exactly you're lagging from the way the data is represented in the app. The data also helps in checking the progress.

Verdict:

The smartwatch boasts good looks with curved design and tracks various metrics with accuracy. I felt the watch face could have been better, and the screen colours a bit vivid. Overall, it can be a considerable option.