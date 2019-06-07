Lenovo Ego Smartwatch scores well on most fitness-tracking parameters

The Lenovo Ego scores above most budget fitness tracking wearables in the looks department. It resembles those expensive G-shock watches that are meant for rugged use. So I had to put it to the test. Design (2.5/5) After a few closer looks at the watch, I become doubtful of its ruggedness.

Its rubber strap doesn’t seem to be able to withstand excessive field use. The build quality of the watch is not impressive. The four buttons around the display are hard to press. Lenovo could have used a touch-button system instead. Performance (3.5/5) For Rs 1,999, the ...