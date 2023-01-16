JUST IN
iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone to launch in India on February 16: Details here
Lenovo refreshes Yoga 9i laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

The 13th Gen Intel Core processors-powered Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop will be available for purchase from January 29 on Amazon India, Lenovo, Croma, and Reliance online stores

BS Web Reports | Lenovo | Laptops

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lenovo Yoga 9i 13th Gen
Lenovo Yoga 9i 13th Gen laptop

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo on Monday refreshed the Yoga 9i laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core processors. Priced Rs 1,74,990 onwards, the laptop will be available for purchase from January 29 on Lenovo, Croma, Reliance online stores, and Amazon India. It is currently available for pre-order on Lenovo's website.

“We are excited to be the first brand to introduce Intel’s 13th Gen next-level computing processor-based laptops in the Indian market... This 2-1 laptop is perfect for people who enjoy multifaceted lifestyles and intrinsically rely on technology that enables them with smarter, more convenient, and efficient ways of doing things,” said Dinesh Nair, Director- of Consumer Business, Lenovo India.

Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop: Specifications

The Yoga 9i laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It boasts a 14-inch touchscreen OLED display with 400nits brightness, and 4K resolution. Made from aluminium, the laptop weighs around 1.4 kg.

The device is powered by an integrated 75Wh battery with a 100W USB-C charging slot. It comes with 16GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The Yoga 9i camera offers FHD 1080p+ image resolution and comes with a privacy shutter to cover the sensor when not in use. The stereo speakers feature Dolby Atmos technology with audio supported by Bowers & Wilkins sound systems.

Among other features, the laptop boasts a touch-style fingerprint reader, 12-hour online video playback time, and a 2x Array microphone. Launched in an oatmeal colour variant, it comes with Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for touch operations.

Additionally, the device is secured by Lenovo Smart Performance Services and Lenovo Premium Care Plus hardware and software support.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 17:04 IST

