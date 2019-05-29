Loco to Trivia: Who will win the battle to be India's top quiz app

India loves quiz shows. You only have to look at the phenomenal success of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a show hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, to be convinced of that fact.

In another era, legions of school kids sat glued to the hugely popular Bournvita Quiz Contest, which used to air on the radio before it reinvented itself for television. And now, in this age of the internet, a bunch of startups and app companies are bringing the joys of quizzing to Indians on their mobile phones. BrainBaazi, Loco, Qureka Quiz, IQ Live and Trivia Live are just some of the apps that you can dip ...