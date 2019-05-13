Mandatory QR codes at commercial establishments to boost mobile wallets

In another boost to mobile wallet firms including Paytm, Freecharge, MobiKwik, as well as payments platforms such as Google Pay, BHIM UPI, and the much awaited Jio e-commerce platform, the government is contemplating making QR codes mandatory at all shops and commercial establishments.

If this move gets a final go-ahead then digital payments would be an integral part of all commercial establishments from mom and pop stores to large retail chains. According to sources, while the outline of enforcing the order has been finalised, most of the work in this regard would only happen post ...