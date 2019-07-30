MediaTek launches Helio G90 series processors for gaming smartphones

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company on Tuesday launched Helio G90 and G90T -- its first dedicated gaming chipsets.

Both system-on-chips (SoCs) are paired with MediaTek's HyperEngine game technology that is touted to deliver an enhanced gaming experience on smartphones.

The new platforms utilize an octa-core combination of two Arm Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55s alongside the Mali-G76 GPU. Both the G90 and G90T are built on TSMC’s 12 nm FinFET process and can be clocked up to 2.05GHz. In addition, the new SoCs support up to 10GB LPDDR4X RAM.

The chipsets are designed through involvement of the India team, though both will be available for smartphones globally.

The Helio G90 series also have octa-core CPU, paired with ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The Taiwanese company claimed that the combination delivers up to 1TMACs (TeraMAC) performance.

This comes just after US-based chipset making giant Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 855 Plus processor that is built for gaming and virtual reality (VR). Some other big handset makers, like OPPO and vivo, have announced devices with chipsets.

A major highlight of the new chipsets is the HyperEngine game technology which brings support for an array of functions that should improve the overall gameplay experience. Chief among them is a networking engine which can automatically combine WiFi and LTE connectivity to boost signal strength.

Another headline is the dual WiFi connectivity support allowing a single device to connect simultaneously to two routers for a more reliable connection and decreased latency. HDR10 support and display touch acceleration are also present. There is also an Intelligent Dual Mic Wake-up feature that is aimed to enhance the performance for voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The company hinted that the new G90 series SoC will make its debut on a Xiaomi device in India soon.