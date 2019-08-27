Meet Gaurav Mittal, the techie who builds virtual assistants for the blind

Assistant Commandant Sandeep Mishra lost his eyesight in an ambush by Ulfa militants in Assam in 2000. Today, he provides computer training at the BSF Academy in Tekanpu, Madhya Pradesh, and loves reading newspapers.

He is an avid user of Eye-D (Eye Devices) which acts as a personal assistant to help him navigate through the day. Eye-D, an assistive technology product of a Bengaluru-based startup called GingerMind, is like Siri for the visually challenged which helps them live an independent life. Back in 2012, Gaurav Mittal, then a young software engineer with Citrix, attended a ...