Meet the man who just made your jungle safari a more fulfilling experience

Manjunath Gowda is a wildlife enthusiast, prone to actively taking off to sanctuaries and national parks in order to spot a tiger or a leopard in the wild. Most of the times, however, he would return disappointed, as there would be no sightings of any of the big cats even after his having spent several hours in the forest.

Animal sightings, especially that of a tiger, is a complex activity. Tourists, with the help of professionals, take into consideration several factors before deciding which route to take in order to be able to spot a tiger or a leopard in the wild. Chances of ...