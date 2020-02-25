Meet the techies who are building a one-stop finance shop for millennials

From a small ground-floor office located in a co-working space in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli area, a team of about 25 techies is quietly working on a mission.

The team, which consists of people who had previously built the technology and infrastructure back-end for global technology firms such as Google, PayPal, Netflix and Flipkart, are building something which they say could be called epicentre of finance, or EpiFi. Leading the initiative are Sujith Narayanan and Sumit Gwalani, the co-founders, who were the brains behind Google Tez that was later rebranded as Google ...