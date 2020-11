Meet the techies who are building electric superbikes for Indian roads

If all goes well, India will have its own high-performance electric motorcycles by the middle of 2021. The groundwork for this was laid by two techies, Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, some five years ago when the duo, then in their mid-20s, quit high paying jobs to achieve this dream.

The intent was to come out with electric motorcycles that met the aspirations of Indian consumers, and could cater to the tough, extreme terrain and climatic conditions in the country. Thus, their start-up Ultraviolette Automotive was born in 2015. The TVS Motor-backed firm in November last ...