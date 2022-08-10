Microsoft, govt plan to train 250,000 civil servants in computer skills

-
Microsoft and the Indian government will collaborate for a programme to train nearly 250,000 civil servants in using the company’s suite of digital tools.
The partnership between the tech giant, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) aims to help civil servants in helping the underprivileged. It will help them in delivering last-mile social welfare services, said a statement from Microsoft.
The CBC does capacity building for the ministries of Defence, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Expenditure, Finance, Social Justice, Civil Aviation, Ports and Shipping, and Labour. A major competence gap identified among civil servants was the lack of digital productivity application skills needed while working on Microsoft Office tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint presentation.
“Our aim is to develop citizen-friendly and business-friendly policies. Technology has become an integral part of our everyday lives, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint are now an essential component of our work life. Therefore, it is imperative that our workforce is trained in these programmes,” said Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, MSDE.
“One of the key capabilities is being competent in various digital technologies for day-to-day work. The collaboration with MSDE and Microsoft will allow civil servants to be trained digitally at a time of their own choosing. It will enhance their capabilities and allow them to be more effective,” said Adil Zainulbhai, chairman of CBC.
As part of the collaboration, the company will develop an online learning course on Microsoft Office 365 digital productivity suite offerings for MSDE.
“Through this programme, we are aiming to empower central government employees on key digital skills and amplify the vision of Digital India. This initiative will not only drive more productivity but will also enable ease of doing business with more digital solutions,” said Ashutosh Chadha, group head & director, government affairs, Microsoft India.
