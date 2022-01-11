Microsoft launches Surface Pro X 2-in-1 in India, price starts at Rs 93,999

American technology giant on Tuesday launched in India its ARM system-on-chip powered two-in-one device, the Surface Pro X. The affordable 13-inch device in the Surface line will be available at Microsoft’s commercial authorised resellers, Reliance Digital stores and Reliance Digital online store. The device will be available in four configurations with price starting at Rs 93,999 for consumers and Rs 94,599 for business.

“We are excited to widen our portfolio of devices with the addition of the new Surface Pro X with built-in Wi-Fi. This new model brings together the thin, sleek design associated with the Pro X along with all-day battery life to its most affordable entry price point yet, providing more flexible options to our customers,” said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), India.

Surface for Business Price Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ1/8/128 Platinum Rs 94,599 Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ1/8/256 Platinum Rs 113,299 Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ2/16/256 Platinum Rs 131,799 Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ2/16/512 Platinum Rs 150,499 Surface for Consumer Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ1/8/128 Platinum Rs 93,999

Weighing 774gms, the Surface Pro X is the thinnest and lightest Pro device in the Surface line. It is powered by a custom-built 8-core processor, which Microsoft said is capable to deliver all-day performance, fast connectivity, long battery life, and ultra-quiet performance.

The device has a built-in 5-megapixel front-facing camera capable of up to 1080p HD videos that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Powered by artificial intelligence and the onboard neural engine, Eye Contact helps to adjust your gaze on video calls so you appear to be looking directly in the camera. There are dual far-field Studio Mics and optimised speakers to deliver an immersive and engaging video calling experience. The device includes two USB-C ports and dedicated magnetic Surflink (with an extra USB-A).

As for the display, it is a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with built-in kickstand. The display supports Surface Slim Pen 2, which gets stored and charged in the Signature Keyboard. With Windows 11 and 64-bit emulation built-in, the new Surface Pro X supports more applications.