Microsoft-owned LinkedIn crosses 50-million user mark in India

Microsoft-owned social network for professionals has crossed the 50-million user mark in India, its second largest market globally, as its strategy to build localised products for the country begins paying dividends.

With this, the company has doubled its user base in the country in the past four years. “Our members-first, localised approach has helped us cross the 50-million mark in India. We are at the beginning of an exciting journey, as we democratise opportunity for every member of the Indian workforce," said Akshay Kothari, country manager - India and Head, International Product,

Traditionally focused on urban elites, has been steadily making inroads to smaller towns by offering differentiated products targeted for specific users. For example, in 2016, it launched the website, developed by its research and development team in Bengaluru, targeted for specific pockets where internet connectivity was slow.

The company has launched an app version of for users, which it claimed reduced data usage by 80 per cent.