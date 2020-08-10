Microsoft's upcoming gaming console likely to be called Xbox Series S

is expected to unveil its next-gen affordable Xbox console this month and it is expected to be named the Xbox Series S, according to The Verge. According to the technology news platform, some new photos of Microsoft's new next-gen Xbox controller in white have appeared, with packaging that mentions the Xbox Series S.

The packaging notes that the controller works on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PC, Android and iOS devices.

However, has not officially unveiled an Xbox Series S yet, nor has the company even confirmed a white Xbox Series X controller.



A mysterious white Xbox Series X controller also appeared online last month, complete with the new D-pad, textured triggers, and new share button.

will reportedly unveil the console in late August. It follows comments made by Phil Spencer, vice president of gaming at Microsoft, that the company will unveil more details about the Series X in August.

The Xbox Series S has been given the codename "Project Lockhart" and has long been assumed to be the cheaper alternative to the Xbox Series X.